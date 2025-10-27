How do Indian students use ChatGPT? OpenAI shares over 50 real-world examples from IITs with detailed prompts

​OpenAI's ChatGPT continues to be among the leading AI chatbots in the world, and India is the chatbot's second-biggest market globally. The company has been increasingly focusing its efforts on students in the Indian market and has now shared the top use cases for how its chatbot is used by college students across the country.

​OpenAI announced the launch of a new initiative called "Chats for Students in India" that highlights over 50 real-world use cases of how students from top universities, including IIT Madras, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and Delhi Technical Campus, are using its chatbot.

​The San Francisco-based AI startup also shared that education has become the number one use case for ChatGPT in India, while noting that students are “using AI as an intellectual sparring partner to develop real- world skills like problem-solving, analytical reasoning and creative exploration”

What are the top use cases for ChatGPT by students in India? OpenAI listed 54 use cases for ChatGPT in India in a website along with the prompts used by them. We have listed the top 10 use cases here in case one wants to emulate them.

1) Prepare for an exam Prompt: “I have an Operating Systems Class Test 2 tomorrow and I want to score full marks. The exam format is: - 5 MCQs (1 mark each) - 2 Scenario-based Questions (10 marks each) Teach me everything you feel is important from the exam perspective. You can use any interactive method you want which can make it easier to learn and understand.”

This prompt on the website is also accompanied by a PDF, perhpas a book on the topic to stop the chatbot from hallucinating.

2) Create a study schedule: Prompt: “I have my SEE exams coming up. Create a detailed day-by-day study plan for me with revision, practice tests, and breaks. I want a balanced schedule to maximize focus and retention”

This prompt is supplemented with the syllabus PDF to ground ChatGPT's response from the accompanying material.

3) Simplify a complex topic: Prompt: “Explain the Dining Philosopher Problem from a beginner’s perspective.”

4) Learn through role-play

Prompt: “Teach me why things float, but explain it as if you are Archimedes.”

5) Generate a practice quiz: Prompt: “Create a practice quiz for Operating Systems. Start by giving me one question at a time. Wait for my answer, then evaluate my response and give me feedback before moving to the next question. Include both long- and short-answer type of questions”

This prompt is accompanied by the user's notes on the topic.

6) Pre grade your assignment: Prompt: “Act as my professor and grade my assignment”

7) Draft email in different tones: Prompt: "Draft this email for me in three tones: 1. Formal for HOD 2. Semi-formal for my faculty advisor 3. Friendly for my friends working on the same project

Email overview: I will be on leave on 29th Sept 2025, so I’ll be unable to present my project on Advanced Programming Practices. Please consider this, and I’ll present it as soon as I return on 6th Oct 2025."

8) Get a design critique Prompt: “I will upload my design. Act as a professional designer and give: 1. Top 3 strengths 2. Top 3 areas for improvement 3. Actionable tweaks to improve aesthetics and clarity 4. Optional alternative concept idea”

9) Define a proof of concept

Prompt: “You are the top 1% of project developers, known for turning ambitious ideas into reality. Your mission: build a Spider-Man simulation that goes beyond combat and swinging. See my project doc for all the details. Define a single, cohesive proof of concept that ties my ideas together, showing how a player would interact with this unique simulation.”