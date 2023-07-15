With the increasing number of cyber frauds in the country, the Reserve Bank of India, the National Stock Exchange, and various other top financial bodies have regularly worked on awareness programmes to mitigate the cases of scams. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath believes that there's one precaution that can significantly reduce the odds of being a victim of cyber fraud. It's the 2FA! According to Kamath, 2FA stands for two-factor authentication. He said 2FA should be enabled everywhere.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}