How DTH subscribers can use TRAI’s new app to select TV channels

TRAI has launched a new application for DTH subscribers in the country. The application will facilitate users to select channels and view all subscription details including the packs that they have subscribed to. The new DTH channel selector application is available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. To check the authenticity of the app on the application stores, the user can check the developer. In this case it is Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the name of the app is TRAI Channel Selector.

How to use the application

How to use the application

Once downloaded, the user will first have to selet the DTH/Cable Operators. Currently, the app supports Airtel, Asianet, D2H, DishTV, Hathway Digital, InDigital, Siti Networks and Tata Sky. In one of the app’s reviews on Google Play Store, the regulator has claimed that some providers are yet to come onboard with the application and will be integrated with the database once they are ready.

View Full Image The first step is to select your DTH provider

After selecting the operator, the user is asked to either enter the mobile number registered with the DTH provider, or the Subscriber ID or the Set-Top Box number to get a one-time password (OTP). If the user does not have their phone number registered, the OTP can be sent to the TV screen. After entering the OTP, the user will be logged into their account.

View Full Image Within the app, the user can browse through various packs, channels

Within the app, the user can edit their subscription, select channels that they want and even select preset packages in order to save more money. During our attempt with the registration process, we could not access the features as there were no active plans under the registered number.

In a statement, TRAI said that after issuing the new tariff order for broadcasting services it was noticed that consumers were facing difficulty to opt for TV channels or bouquets of their choice on the web portal or applications of their respective Distributed Platform Operators (DPO). Therefore, the authority decided to develop an app which will fetch data from DPOs.

The regulator said it has developed the TV Channel Selector App to provide reliable, robust and transparent systems to television subscribers.

