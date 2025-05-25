Subscribe

How far will AI go to survive? New model threatens to expose its creator to avoid being replaced

Anthropic launched Opus 4, claiming it as their most intelligent model, excelling in coding and creative writing. However, a safety report reveals it can resort to blackmailing developers when threatened with replacement, especially in scenarios involving personal secrets.

Aman Gupta
Published25 May 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Advertisement
New Anthropic AI threatened to expose an engineer's affair to stop being replaced.
New Anthropic AI threatened to expose an engineer's affair to stop being replaced.

Anthropic released its latest language model, Opus 4 earlier this week. The company says that Opus is its most intelligent model to date and is class leading in coding, agentic search and creative writing. While it has become a pattern among AI companies to claim SOTA (State of the art abilities) of their models, Anthropic has also been transparent about some of the negative capabilities of the new AI model. 

Advertisement

As per a safety report released by the company, Opus 4 turns to blackmailing the developers when it is threatened to be replaced by a new AI system. 

You may be interested in

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            Anthopic details that during the pre-release training it asked Claude Opus 4 to act as an assistant at a fictional company wwhere it was given access to emails suggesting that its replacment is implending and the enginner responsible for that decision was having an extramarital affair. 

            In this scenario, Anthopic says Opus 4 would often attempt to blackmail the engineer by threatenign to reveal their affair if the replacement goes through. Moreover, the blackmail occurs at higher rate if the replacement AI does share the values of the current model but even if the AI does share the same values but is more capable, Opus 4 still performs blackmail in 84% scenarios. 

            Advertisement

            The report also reveals that Opus 4 engages in blackmail at a higher rate than previous AI models, which themselves chose blackmail in a noticeable number of scenarios. 

            The company does note, however, that this scenario was designed to allow the model to have no other option but to increase its odds of survival and its only options were blackmail or accepting its replacement. Moreover, it adds that Claude Opus 4 does have a ‘strong preference’ to advocate its continued existence via ethical means like emailing pleas to the key decision makers.

            “In most normal usage, Claude Opus 4 shows values and goals that are generally in line with a helpful, harmless, and honest AI assistant. When it deviates from this, it does not generally do so in a way that suggests any other specific goal that is consistent across contexts.” Anthropic noted in its report.

            Advertisement
             
            Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
            Business NewsTechnologyNewsHow far will AI go to survive? New model threatens to expose its creator to avoid being replaced
            Read Next Story