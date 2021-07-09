How global police tricked over 800 criminals into using fake encrypted phones

The Anom devices would claim to be encrypted but had a “master key" built-in, which would allow the involved law enforcement agencies to read every message that the user sent through them. “Before the device could be put to use, however, the FBI, AFP (Australian Federal Police), and the CHS built a master key into the existing encryption system which surreptitiously attaches to each message and enables law enforcement to decrypt and store the message as it is transmitted. A user of Anom is unaware of this capability," the FBI wrote in its warrant application. The warrant application also includes photographs of drug shipments, etc. that criminals sent to each other.