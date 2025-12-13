How Gmail’s Manage Subscriptions feature helps you unsubscribe faster: All you need to know about it

Google has quietly introduced a new feature in the Gmail mobile app that aims to help users regain control of inboxes crowded with newsletters, promotional messages and marketing emails, earlier this year.

Called Manage Subscriptions, the tool gathers all active mailing lists in one place and allows users to unsubscribe with just a few taps. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS in select countries.

Feature arrives ahead of peak shopping season Google first announced Manage Subscriptions earlier this summer, saying it would roll out gradually across mobile and web platforms. Many users appear to have noticed it more recently, coinciding with a surge in promotional emails during major shopping events such as Black Friday.

Rather than deleting messages one by one, users can now see exactly which senders are filling up their inbox and take action directly from within Gmail.

How to find Manage Subscriptions in Gmail The feature is accessed from the Gmail app menu. Users need to tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner of the app and then select Manage Subscriptions. First-time users may see a “New” label next to the option.

Once opened, Gmail displays an alphabetical list of mailing lists associated with the account.

Gmail shows who emails you the most Each sender is accompanied by a note showing how frequently emails have been received recently. This helps users identify which brands or services are sending the most messages.

To unsubscribe, users can tap the envelope icon next to a sender’s name. A confirmation prompt appears, allowing them to proceed or cancel.

After confirming, the mailing list is removed from the Manage Subscriptions page and a brief confirmation alert appears at the bottom of the screen.

View full Image In most cases, Gmail completes the unsubscribe process without leaving the app. However, some senders still require users to visit an external website to finish unsubscribing. Gmail also offers the option to block future messages from the sender.

At present, Gmail does not support bulk unsubscribing through the Manage Subscriptions feature. Each mailing list must be reviewed and removed individually.

While this may take more time, it also reduces the risk of accidentally unsubscribing from newsletters users actively read or pay for, which can sometimes sit alongside unwanted promotional emails.

Available on Android and iOS The feature has been confirmed to work on both Android and iOS versions of Gmail, meaning most smartphone users can now streamline their inbox without relying on third-party tools.

As inbox clutter continues to grow, Google’s latest update offers a straightforward way for users to take back control, one subscription at a time.