How Google Flow, powered by Veo 3, takes the internet by storm: Key features explained

Tech giant Google has recently launched a new AI-powered video creation platform called Flow, unveiled at its I/O 2025 event. The tool brings together the company’s latest generative models —Veo, Imagen, and Gemini — and is now available to select users in the United States.

Flow allows users to create short video clips and scenes using natural language prompts. It builds upon Google’s earlier experimental tool, VideoFX, and is described as a space where creators can generate, edit and organise cinematic assets with a focus on scene consistency and control.

Key Features Flow is integrated with Veo, Google’s video generation model designed to deliver high-quality visual content with adherence to user prompts. It also includes Imagen for generating images from text and Gemini for interpreting prompts written in plain language.

Notable features include:

Camera Controls : Users can manually adjust camera angles, movements and perspectives within scenes.

: Users can manually adjust camera angles, movements and perspectives within scenes. Scenebuilder : Enables users to edit and extend video sequences while maintaining continuity between shots.

: Enables users to edit and extend video sequences while maintaining continuity between shots. Asset Management : Offers tools to organise images, character elements, and prompts for reuse across projects.

: Offers tools to organise images, character elements, and prompts for reuse across projects. Flow TV: A library of sample clips made with Flow and Veo, where users can view the exact prompts used to generate each piece of content. Availability Flow is accessible via two subscription tiers —Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra. The Pro plan includes 100 generations per month, while the Ultra plan includes higher usage limits and early access to Veo 3, which supports environmental audio and character voice generation.

Online Reaction The announcement has prompted a surge of user activity online, particularly focused on the capabilities of Veo 3. On X, users have begun sharing early outputs and discussing the implications of AI-assisted video production.

One post from Dave Clark, co-founder of the production company Promise, stated: “Created with Google Flow. Visuals, Sound Design, and Voice were prompted using Veo 3 text-to-video.”

Another user wrote, “Less than 24 hours since Google dropped Veo 3 and people are already creating wild stuff! 13 insane examples 🧵👇 1. A giraffe riding a bike in NYC.”