How Google is trying to help celebrate Diwali virtually

Google has introduced new ways to celebrate Diwali. Since it is 2020 and every festival and celebration has been moved indoors, Google has created a virtual Diwali experience that users can be a part of, from across the world.

Festive lights in Augmented Reality

Google has created a new Augmented Reality experience in order to decorate your space virtually with diyas (lamps), detonate virtual anar (firecrackers), and even watch sparkles.

Diwali from home

Google Arts & Culture has partnered with over 20 cultural heritage organisations to launch Diwali @ Home. The platform has used striking images and immersive online stories to weave a journey through the festival of lights, its legends and folklore.

The colours, food, festivities of Diwali are shared through new online exhibitions from partner institutions including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Indian Museum, National Museum and many more.

Interactive art colouring book

Users can do a simple Google search on their phones with the word ‘Diwali’ in order to access a colouring book with artworks inspired by traditional Indian paintings.

The virtual festive celebrations can be experienced on Google Arts & Culture app which is available for both iOS and Android.

