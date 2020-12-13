How Google plans to help with information on Covid-19 vaccines

Google has been providing a lot of features on its platforms to help people with crucial information. Google claims to have launched more than 200 new products, features and initiatives—including the Exposure Notification API to assist contact tracing — and have pledged over $1 billion to assist our users, customers and partners around the world.

Now, as countries are entering the phase where vaccines are getting authorized, Google will start providing information about vaccines once they get authorized. Since communities will be vaccinated at an unprecedented pace and scale, it will require sharing information to educate the public, including addressing vaccine misperceptions and hesitancy, and helping to surface official guidance to people on when, where and how to get vaccinated.

Google shared how they’re working to meet these needs—through their products and partnering with health authorities—while keeping harmful misinformation off their platforms.

The new features are being rolled out in the United Kingdom, which is the first country to authorize the vaccine. Google has launched a new feature on Search. When people look up information for Covid-19 vaccines, Google will surface a list of authorized vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine. Google has claims that as other health authorities begin authorizing vaccines, they will introduce this new feature in more countries.

Launched in March, Google’s Covid-19 information panels on YouTube have been viewed 400 billion times. These panels are featured on the YouTube homepage, and on videos and in search results about the pandemic. Google claims updates to the panels will connect people directly to vaccine information from global and local health authorities. Google also stated that they will be connecting YouTube creators with leading health experts to make helpful and engaging content for their audiences about Covid-19 and vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via