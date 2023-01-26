How Google’s Android tweaks might play out

Concerns include a lack of clarity on how these new changes will be enforced. For instance, while Google has unbundled its own apps from Android, it’s unclear how the company will charge for these services and whether they will be uninstallable. Also, it is not clear how security updates will be delivered to forked versions of Android. Startup founders pointed out that although Google offers third-party payments now, the charges the company levies on the use of third party billing methods is still a concern.