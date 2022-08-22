How Google stopped the ‘biggest-ever’ DDoS attack

On June 1, 2022, an attack of more than 10,000 requests per second (rps) began targeting a Google Cloud Armos customer. Eight minutes later, the attack grew to 1,00,000 requests per second. In the next two minutes, Google says, the attack grew from 100,000 rps to a peak of 46 million rps. This, the company says, is the largest Layer 7 DDoS reported to date—at least 76% larger than the previously reported record.

