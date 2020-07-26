How India became a hack-for-hire hub

The primary requirement for the hustle is a sustained presence on forums in the dark or deep web. The deep web refers to websites that aren’t indexed by search engines like Google, while the dark web is the same but can only be accessed through an anonymizing browser like Tor. “We all are on the dark web too, because we need to be in the know of what’s happening there to be a good security researcher," said Saptarshi Chatterjee, an ethical hacker. India adds a layer of its own to this industry. Jobs come through WhatsApp messages, Telegram, and more. And often, from just regular people or budding startups looking to topple highly-funded competitors. “My request was through someone in IT security. The target was a high-ranking official. The request was to gather information, gain entry into their Facebook and other social media accounts," said an Indian cyber forensic expert who had also been approached for hack for hire services.