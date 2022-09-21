How Klobuchar bill may impact Big Tech in India

The bill, which has been in the works since 2021, was expected to be put up for vote in the session concluded in August, and its backers had said they had the required votes too. However, other legislation seem to have taken precedence. The big impact, however, may have come from lobbying. US reports suggest that CEOs of Apple, Google and Amazon have personally lobbied against the bill. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the four Big Tech and trade groups had spent as much as $95 million.