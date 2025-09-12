How many images can you generate using Gemini Nano Banana? Check daily limit for free, Pro and Ultra users

Google's "Nano Banana" has been taking over the internet with its new 3D model trend, where users take advantage of the new model's advanced capabilities to turn their pictures into 3D models. The new image model is faster at creating images than many of its competitors while also retaining more details and possessing the ability to add complex effects using just natural language prompts.

However, with the new 3D model trend raging on social media, Google seems to have changed its policy on how many images free and paid users can create. Here's its latest policy on image generation.

How many free images can you generate using Gemini Nano Banana: Google used to allow free users to generate up to 100 images per day using its Gemini image generation model while the same limit was 1,000 images per day for Pro and Ultra users.

The rate limits were first revealed to the public in a support page last week. Since then, however, Google seems to have made some changes in its policy and does not clearly state the limit for image generation for either Free, Pro, or Ultra users.

The support page now shows "basic access" for image generation and editing for Gemini free users and "Highest access" for Gemini Pro and Ultra users.

"Gemini Apps limits may change. If capacity changes, limits for users without a Pro or Ultra plan may be limited before users without a plan," the support document notes.

In any case, it seems that Gemini Nano Banana still allows for generating more free images than ChatGPT, which is capped at 2 image generations per day.

How to create 3D models using Gemini Nano Banana: Head over to the Gemini app.

Tap on the Gemini Nano Banana icon and upload your desired image.

If you are sure about the kind of effects you want to give your 3D models, then give your own prompt, or you can use the official prompt given by Google or any of our prompts.

