How many messages can you send Gemini? Check daily limit for Google's free, Pro and Ultra users

Google released its Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash models earlier in the year, but unlike OpenAI (which immediately releases its usage limits for the AI models), the tech giant didn't give a complete guide on how many messages its different categories of users can send to the chatbot. The company had earlier stated that Gemini AI Pro users get up to 20x more access than the basic plan, while AI Ultra users get up to 100x more access.

Advertisement

Google's most up-to-date model yet, Gemini 2.5 Pro is available to use for free users along with the paid users. The free users, however, often hit a paywall after a few messages, and Google has now detailed exactly how many messages you can send to the chatbot in each tier.

Free Gemini users can send Gemini 2.5 Pro up to 5 messages per day with a 32,000 token context window (around 24,000 words). They are also eligible to generate or edit up to 100 images per day, while Deep Research queries are limited to 5 reports per month. Free users can also generate up to 20 Audio Overviews per day.

Gemini AI Pro users, on the other hand, can send up to 100 messages per day to the chatbot, generate 1,000 images, and get 3 Veo 3 Fast generations along with 20 Deep Research reports per day.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Google AI Ultra customers can send up to 500 messages to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, along with 1,000 image generations and edits, 5 Veo 3 videos, and 200 Deep Research reports. They can also send up to 10 Deep Think prompts per day with a 1,92,000 token context window (1,44,000 words).

The tech giant also noted that usage limits for some other features like Canvas, Gems, and Storybook are dependent on the model selected while using them.

Google's AI Pro subscription costs $19.99 per month in the US and ₹1,950 per month in India, while the AI Ultra subscription, which was introduced earlier this year, costs $249.99 per month in the US or ₹24,500 per month in India.

Advertisement