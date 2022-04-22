How Meta Platforms fell behind in Indian mobile payments

The development is still an improvement from where WhatsApp has been for the past few years. It was only in late 2020 when WhatsApp was allowed to expand the rollout of payments to 20 million users. The Indian government has stalled WhatsApp Payments’ rollout for years now, at first because of Meta’s refusal to store financial data in India, and then over concerns about privacy and cybersecurity. WhatsApp’s decision to sue the Indian government last year over its rules to weaken encryption hasn’t helped matters. The messaging app is also under antitrust investigation for its new privacy policy. The government has even restricted WhatsApp from sharing transaction data with Meta.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}