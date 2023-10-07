How much can AI help in predicting earthquakes? Here's what scientists have to say
A recent experiment of AI-driven earthquake prediction tool showcased 70% accuracy in predicting earthquakes a week before they occurred during a seven-month trial in China, scientists report.
The massive destruction following massive earthquakes is not hidden to anyone. The world witnessed major monuments turning into rubble in Turkey after a mega-earthquake struck the nation. However, use of artificial intelligence can make difference in predicting earthquakes before hand, suggest scientists.