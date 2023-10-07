A recent experiment of AI-driven earthquake prediction tool showcased 70% accuracy in predicting earthquakes a week before they occurred during a seven-month trial in China, scientists report.

Recently, an AI-driven tool was 70 per cent accurate in predicting earthquakes a week before they occurred during a seven-month trial in China, scientists report.

The outcome of the AI experiment in earthquake prediction was a weekly forecast in which the AI successfully predicted 14 earthquakes within about 200 miles, or 320 kilometres, of where it estimated they would happen and at almost exactly the calculated strength, the researchers at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin, US, said.

However, AI-tool missed one earthquake and gave eight false warnings. The AI was trained to detect statistical bumps in real-time seismic data that researchers had paired with previous earthquakes, they said, adding that the method follows a relatively simple machine learning approach. Their study is published in the journal Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.

(With inputs from PTI)

