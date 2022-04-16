Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, who wants to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc at any cost, had once thought abouth this in 2017 as well. Amid the controversy regarding Twitter, Musk's four-year-old tweet has gone viral in which he had said, "I love Twitter,", and asked, "How much is it?". He replied to his question with an inverted smile.

I love Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

How much is it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

🙃 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

The “upside-down smile" emoji is used as an indication of frustration or bemused resignation, according to emojipedia.

Musk has recently announced that he would pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, valuing it at about $40 billion. His announcement came just days after he became the biggest shareholder of the microblogging site after he built up a large stake in the firm.

On April 4, Elon Musk purchased 9.2% of the Twitter stock, making him the largest shareholder in the company. However, now the tech titan wants to buy the entire company, saying the social media company needs to be transformed privately.

Meanwhile, Twitter has adopted a so-called “poison pill" provision in an attempt to thwart Musk’s takeover attempt.