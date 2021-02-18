How nationalism gave birth to the splinternet

The best-known example is China’s Great Firewall, a mash-up of a real firewall and government policies, which limits access to data and is heavily surveilled by the state itself. Another example is Kwangmyong, the internet in North Korea, where access to data is not only regulated and limited, but people have to seek special permission to even use it. Iran’s National Information Network is another example, while Russia found a way to wean the country off internet in 2019, and instead runs an “intranet". A fully national internet will almost negate VPN, which is used to access data unavailable within a country.