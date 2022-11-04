Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  How NFTs live on as the investment promise fizzles: Crypto IRL

1 min read . 06:53 AM ISTBloomberg
Referring to those who don't like NFT, the chief experience officer at the crypto hardware wallet firm Ledger said, 'Eventually you’ll be dead.'

The chief experience officer at the crypto hardware wallet firm Ledger has a message for NFT haters: Eventually you’ll be dead.

Ian Rogers says that the concept of nonfungible tokens makes sense to a younger generation – those who spend hours glued to screens, live online, and attended school virtually at the height of the pandemic. 

Also Read: Tendulkar invests in NFT store backed by Dream Sports

“It’s not a foreign concept," he told us in the most recent episode of “Crypto IRL."

Emily Yang, the artist known as pplpleasr, sees NFTs as a reflection of society and that they will be collectibles the way vinyl albums once were.

NFT skeptics, though, urge caution. John Reed Stark, a former SEC enforcement attorney, says the entire concept is a ludicrous ripoff. “It’s a giant scam," he said. “It’s a giant Ponzi scheme." 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

