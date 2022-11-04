How NFTs live on as the investment promise fizzles: Crypto IRL
1 min read.06:53 AM ISTBloomberg
The chief experience officer at the crypto hardware wallet firm Ledger, Ian Rogers, has said that non fungible tokens is not a foreign concept and make sense to a younger generation
The chief experience officer at the crypto hardware wallet firm Ledger has a message for NFT haters: Eventually you’ll be dead.
Ian Rogers says that the concept of nonfungible tokens makes sense to a younger generation – those who spend hours glued to screens, live online, and attended school virtually at the height of the pandemic.
