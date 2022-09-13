How online dating scams work—and who gets targeted6 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 06:39 PM IST
If a person is too quick to share his or her ID, it is more likely to be fake
About 30% of Americans have tried an online dating service, according to Pew Research Service. Some people have found compatible matches and even longtime partners. But other online romance ventures have ended in frustration, harassment or outright fraud.