How the global push for digital privacy will impact users, advertisers

On 4 June, Google LLC said it would provide Android users an option to stop apps from tracking them across the internet. This came months after it said it would do away with third-party cookies on its Chrome browser from early 2022, and stop tracking users based on their email addresses. The company took the cue from Apple Inc., which was the first to halt data tracking with iOS 14.5. Apple has also stopped third-party cookie tracking on its Safari browser. In contrast, WhatsApp’s data sharing policy update aims at sharing information on people’s interactions with businesses on the app with parent Facebook Inc.