How ransomware could cripple countries, not just companies

For Mr Martin the more pressing task is to break the narrative that paying a ransom is the only way out. Decryption keys, he points out, often work imperfectly (and in 5% of cases not at all). Some research shows that 80% of organisations that pay up get hit again and that 29% of victims of data extortion end up with data leaked anyway. He urges more focus on cases where victims refuse to pay, as in the attack on the Irish health-care system in May 2021, where attackers eventually gave up and handed over the decryption key without payment, perhaps chastened by the political fallout of what they had done.