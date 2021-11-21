How retailers can improve self-checkout

And there’s no question that the technology for self-checkout has improved over the years; shoppers are a lot less likely to get an “unexpected item in the bagging area," forcing them to wait for a store employee to clear the way for them to continue shopping. But the customer experience is still far from perfect. Customers may face delays due to difficult-to-scan items, an inability to find the code for a product they’re buying, or weighing errors that require an employee to fix. Other failure points include bagging and paying. In fact, in a survey of 2,000 shoppers and retailers by customer-experience-technology company Raydiant, 67% said they had experienced some form of failure at a self-service checkout.

