How sound is UPI payment for feature phones?

According to August 2021 data from Counterpoint Research, India had a considerable installed base of 320 million feature phone users. In comparison, a February report by Deloitte said the country had around 750 million smartphone users, out of a total of 1.2 billion mobile phone subscribers in 2021. Operators like Jio have made devices like the JioPhone Next, which aim to bring feature phone users to smartphones, but experts have often pointed out that despite the availability of cheap smartphones in the country, they are not affordable enough to make them attractive for feature phone users.