How Tech Got Ready for 2020

How Tech Got Ready for 20204 min read . 11:22 AM IST
- The history of digital technology is littered with examples of lowering costs—ever since chips were invented in 1958, things have magically gotten smaller, cheaper, faster, better
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Woody Allen was onto something when he said “80% of success is showing up." Sure, that gives short shrift to all the work we put in—Thomas Edison’s “99% perspiration." But never has showing up been more important than in 2020. You had to be ready when panic and turmoil and lockdowns hit.
Lots of things didn’t show up on day one: N95 masks, ventilators, toilet paper, kettle bells, flour and common sense. But so many things did show up during lockdowns. Teleconferencing has always been lurking in the background, but Zoom was ready. Where would we be without it? Same for the cloud computing it runs on, which was ready to scale. Add broadband to the list. Europe, with foolish network-neutrality laws, had to throttle speeds.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.