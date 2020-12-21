How Tech Got Ready for 2020

Lots of things didn’t show up on day one: N95 masks, ventilators, toilet paper, kettle bells, flour and common sense. But so many things did show up during lockdowns. Teleconferencing has always been lurking in the background, but Zoom was ready. Where would we be without it? Same for the cloud computing it runs on, which was ready to scale. Add broadband to the list. Europe, with foolish network-neutrality laws, had to throttle speeds.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in