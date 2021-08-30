How the ‘right to repair’ might save your gadgets—and save you money

Tech companies and their lobbyists, such as the industry group TechNet, have a counterargument: consumer safety. If there’s an unreliable repair, the device can potentially harm you. (Companies and lobbyists reminded me that lithium-ion batteries can blow up.) They say if more information is available about devices or the parts aren’t sanctioned by the company, there might be more opportunities for hackers to breach them. And your private information might be in the hands of a shady repair person. (Although that has happened with Apple’s authorized repair services, too. The Apple spokesman says it took immediate action and has since strengthened protocols.) Finally, they also worry that sharing too much intellectual property might help competitors.

