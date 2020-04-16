Apple has finally announced the second-generation iPhone SE. In India, it will start at ₹42,500, which makes it a premium device with lots of competition. We take a look at how it stacks up against other devices in the segment.

Who does the second-generation iPhone SE target?

When Apple moved to the new edge-to-edge design for all new iPhones, the company drew flak from loyalists who preferred the home button and fingerprint sensors. But more importantly, there was no compact iPhone in the market anymore.

The iPhone 8 was the most formidable small-screen iPhone left. But running on the A11 Bionic, it had started feeling dated. With the SE, Apple is offering not only a compact smartphone, but one with the latest A13 Bionic processor.

In terms of pricing, the new iPhone is more affordable compared with the iPhone XR, which despite a series of price cuts, starts at ₹52,500, or the iPhone 11, which starts at ₹68,300. Users who prefer small-screen phones will also feel more at home with the 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone SE, rather than the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR.

Size factor

Next to rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which starts at ₹42,142 and has a much larger 6.7-inch display, the smaller screen of iPhone SE may feel too compact, especially during video playback and gaming. Small-form factors, though, have their own advantages.

For instance, the new SE weighs just 148g, measures 138.4mm in height and 67.3mm in width. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 Lite is much bigger and bulkier. It weighs 186g, stands 162.5mm tall and 75.6mm wide. Users with small hands will feel more at home with the iPhone SE; however, those who rely extensively on their smartphone for work may find the bigger screen of the Galaxy S10 Lite more convenient.

Camera limitations

The second-generation iPhone SE has a single 12MP camera and Apple is known to tweak its cameras to get the best possible results. However, a single camera will limit the options for users looking to add variety in their shots. For instance, with macro mode on the OnePlus 7T, users can capture close-up shots. Similarly, the ultra wide camera among the triple camera setup in the Galaxy S10 Lite and even Apple’s own iPhone 11 Pro series allow users to capture better landscape shots.

Storage and battery limitations

Most Android phones priced around ₹40,000 offer at least 128GB or 256GB storage. With the iPhone SE, users will get 64GB in the base variant with no option of expanding the storage. While 64GB should suffice for many users, it’s quickly becoming obsolete, too. The higher storage variants of the SE will cost you more.

Smaller iPhones have also been known to struggle in terms of battery life. It may not last as long as the bigger phones, or most of its Android competitors.

Apple also doesn’t include a fast charger in the box, even though the second-generation iPhone SE does support 15W fast charging.

