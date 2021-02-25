How Tim Cook honoured Steve Jobs on what could've been his 66th birthday

American businessman Steve Jobs , who is often attributed for the tremendous success of tech company Apple . Jobs was born on 24 February in the year 1955 in California, USA. He would have been celebrating his 66th birthday today. The birth anniversary of the business tycoon has led to many deep pensive thoughts from his contemporaries as well as his successors. Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple, remembered Steve Jobs’ legacy through a tweet.

Through the tweet, Tim Cook recalled the challenging year behind most of us where most people were kept apart due to the pandemic. However, technology helped bridge that gap to a certain extent. In memory of Jobs, Cook also spoke about the legacy left behind by him.

In his tweet Tim Cook said, “Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That’s a testament to Steve’s life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day."

Steve Jobs died on 5 October in the year 2011 after a long-standing battle with Neuroendocrine cancer. Cook was appointed Chief of Apple in the same year, just a few weeks before Steve Jobs passed away. This year will also mark 10 years since the legendary tech innovator passed away.

