Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  How to activate ‘Hidden Words’ feature on Instagram to filter out rude comments

How to activate ‘Hidden Words’ feature on Instagram to filter out rude comments

2 min read . 06:57 PM ISTLivemint
To enable the Hidden Words feature on Instagram, here a mini-guide for you:

  • nstagram rolled out the Hidden Words feature recently. It allows you to automatically filter negative and inappropriate content in comments and direct messages. The photo-sharing app claimed that users who enable Hidden Words for comments notice 40 per cent less offensive and rude comments overall.

Meta owned Instagram has several unexplored features. The photo-sharing platform recently got some new security features to safeguard the users from negative and offensive message comments and requests. One of such features is the Hidden Words feature.

Meta owned Instagram has several unexplored features. The photo-sharing platform recently got some new security features to safeguard the users from negative and offensive message comments and requests. One of such features is the Hidden Words feature.

Instagram rolled out the Hidden Words feature recently. It allows you to automatically filter negative and inappropriate content in comments and direct messages. The photo-sharing app claimed that users who enable Hidden Words for comments notice 40 per cent less offensive and rude comments overall.

Instagram rolled out the Hidden Words feature recently. It allows you to automatically filter negative and inappropriate content in comments and direct messages. The photo-sharing app claimed that users who enable Hidden Words for comments notice 40 per cent less offensive and rude comments overall.

For those who do not know, Hidden Words are a list of words, phrases and emojis that are put into the list to hide words if they may appear inappropriate, disrespectful or offensive. Using this feature, users will not see such content to a certain extent. 

For those who do not know, Hidden Words are a list of words, phrases and emojis that are put into the list to hide words if they may appear inappropriate, disrespectful or offensive. Using this feature, users will not see such content to a certain extent. 

To enable the Hidden Words feature on Instagram, here a mini-guide for you:

STEP 1 Open the Instagram app on any Android or iOS device.

To enable the Hidden Words feature on Instagram, here a mini-guide for you:

STEP 1 Open the Instagram app on any Android or iOS device.

STEP 2 Visit your profile by tapping on your profile picture. It will be available on the bottom right.

STEP 2 Visit your profile by tapping on your profile picture. It will be available on the bottom right.

STEP 3 Tap on the three-horizontal line menu button available at the top right.

STEP 3 Tap on the three-horizontal line menu button available at the top right.

STEP 4 Go to Settings tab.

STEP 4 Go to Settings tab.

STEP 5 Choose the Privacy option.

STEP 5 Choose the Privacy option.

STEP 6 Tap on the Hidden Words option.

STEP 6 Tap on the Hidden Words option.

STEP 7 Under the Offensive words and phrases tab, turn the toggle on for Hide comments, Advanced comment filtering, and Hide message requests options.

STEP 7 Under the Offensive words and phrases tab, turn the toggle on for Hide comments, Advanced comment filtering, and Hide message requests options.

Notably, hidden comments will not be visible to anyone but they are still counted in a users’ overall comments on a post.

Notably, hidden comments will not be visible to anyone but they are still counted in a users’ overall comments on a post.

Users can also add the words, numbers, emojis and phrases in the Hidden Words list that they do not want to see in comments or message requests. 

Users can also add the words, numbers, emojis and phrases in the Hidden Words list that they do not want to see in comments or message requests. 

Here is how to add custom words to the Hidden Words list:

STEP 1 Open the Instagram app.

Here is how to add custom words to the Hidden Words list:

STEP 1 Open the Instagram app.

STEP 2 Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right.

STEP 2 Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right.

STEP 3 Tap on the three-horizontal line menu available at the top right of the screen.

STEP 3 Tap on the three-horizontal line menu available at the top right of the screen.

STEP 4 Proceed to the Settings tab.

STEP 4 Proceed to the Settings tab.

STEP 5 Tap on the Privacy option and go to the Hidden Words tab.

STEP 5 Tap on the Privacy option and go to the Hidden Words tab.

STEP 6 Under the custom words and phrases tab, tap on the Manage custom words and phrases button.

STEP 6 Under the custom words and phrases tab, tap on the Manage custom words and phrases button.

STEP 7 Enter specific words, phrases, numbers or emojis you do not want to see in the text box.

STEP 7 Enter specific words, phrases, numbers or emojis you do not want to see in the text box.

STEP 8 Turn the toggle on for Hidden comments and Hide message requests to turn your custom word list on for comments and message requests respectively.

STEP 8 Turn the toggle on for Hidden comments and Hide message requests to turn your custom word list on for comments and message requests respectively.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP