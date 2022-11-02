How to activate ‘Hidden Words’ feature on Instagram to filter out rude comments

Meta owned Instagram has several unexplored features. The photo-sharing platform recently got some new security features to safeguard the users from negative and offensive message comments and requests. One of such features is the Hidden Words feature.
Instagram rolled out the Hidden Words feature recently. It allows you to automatically filter negative and inappropriate content in comments and direct messages. The photo-sharing app claimed that users who enable Hidden Words for comments notice 40 per cent less offensive and rude comments overall.
For those who do not know, Hidden Words are a list of words, phrases and emojis that are put into the list to hide words if they may appear inappropriate, disrespectful or offensive. Using this feature, users will not see such content to a certain extent.
To enable the Hidden Words feature on Instagram, here a mini-guide for you:
STEP 1 Open the Instagram app on any Android or iOS device.
STEP 2 Visit your profile by tapping on your profile picture. It will be available on the bottom right.
STEP 3 Tap on the three-horizontal line menu button available at the top right.
STEP 4 Go to Settings tab.
STEP 5 Choose the Privacy option.