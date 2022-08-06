How to add subtitles to YouTube videos

How to add subtitles to YouTube videos2 min read . 11:32 AM IST
- Adding captions and subtitles make YouTube video more accessible to people who knows another language. YouTube offers four different ways to add subtitles to YouTube videos
Adding subtitles and captions to your YouTube video widens its reach to a large number of audience. Also, adding captions means you are considering viewers who are deaf/ hard-of-hearing and those who speak another language. YouTube incorporates both translation and auto-generated captions to its platform.
Here’s what you need to know about adding captions and subtitles to YouTube videos
There are four different options to add subtitles to a YouTube video. You can either upload a pre-written file or use auto-sync or type them out manually, or use auto-translate.
Adding subtitles by uploading a file
- Sign into your YouTube account and Go to YouTube Studio on desktop
- Choose Subtitles from the left side bar
- Click on the video you wish to edit or add subtitles to
- Now, select add language and choose your prefered language
- Click on Add under Subtitles and then select Upload files
- YouTube allows you to choose With timing or Without timing
- Now, select Continue and choose the file you want to upload
- Click on Save Draft and then Publish
Adding subtitles through Auto-sync
- Go to YouTube Studio and login
- Select Subtitles from the left side bar
- Choose the video you want to edit and click on Add located under subtitles
- Choose auto-sync and type in the typescript of your video
- Click on three dots next to Edit Timings and select Upload file
- After adding transcript, select Edit Timings and click on Save and Close
Adding subtitles manually
- Go to YouTube Studio and choose Subtitles
- Select video, then click on Add under Subtitles
- Choose Type Manually
- Type in captions for your video while playing the video back and forth to adjust as per time. Do not forget to add tags like applause or thunder to the text.
- Choose Publish when done
Adding subtitles using Auto-translate
It must be noted that the feature is currently limited to 13 languages only. These are Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.
- Login to your account and go to YouTube Studio
- Choose Subtitles and then select the video you want to add captions to
- Click on three dots under Subtitles
- Review auto caption and edit/remove parts of auto-captions as needed
