How to add your signature to a PDF file on a Mac

Step #4 The app will now show you the available options to create a signature. The 'Trackpad' option will allow you to draw your signature on the computer's trackpad if it has one. For the 'Camera' option, you can sign on a white piece of paper and then hold the signed portion towards the computer's camera. If you have an iPhone connected to the same Apple ID, then you will also have an option to sign with your hand on the iPhone screen. Once you have followed the steps for your chosen option, click the 'Done' button. The system will now capture your signature.