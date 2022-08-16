How to apply for online learner’s driving license: Complete guide and steps

Today, with the advent of technology, it is also possible to apply for a learning license online. Further, it is possible to take the test from anywhere, and receive the license within a few hours.
Thinking of getting your Learner’s license to legally learn to drive? It is crucial to have a learner's license to protect yourself from accidents and avoid a fine of Rs. 5,000 (in Delhi). A learning license allows a citizen to legally learn to drive with someone who owns a permanent driving license. It is the first step in the application process to get a permanent driving license. These fines vary from state to state and depend on various traffic violations.
Today, with the advent of technology, it is also possible to apply for a learning license online. Further, it is possible to take the test from anywhere, and receive the license within a few hours.
Although it is noteworthy that to get a permanent driving license, one has to physically present at the transport office and qualify in a driving test. Only after qualifying the driving test, one can get the permanent driving license. Here is the complete guide to the online procedure of getting a learning driving license.
STEP 1. Go to the website of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. (https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do)
STEP 2. Choose your state from the drop down list.
STEP 3 Opt to Apply for a Learner’s License from the list.
STEP 4 Choose an applicant with the Aadhaar option to take the test from anywhere or home.
STEP 5 Check the box for the applicant with no driving license issued in India and click on the submit button.