How to apply for online learner’s driving license: Complete guide and steps

Thinking of getting your Learner’s license to legally learn to drive? It is crucial to have a learner's license to protect yourself from accidents and avoid a fine of Rs. 5,000 (in Delhi). A learning license allows a citizen to legally learn to drive with someone who owns a permanent driving license. It is the first step in the application process to get a permanent driving license. These fines vary from state to state and depend on various traffic violations.

