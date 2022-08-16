Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / How to apply for online learner’s driving license: Complete guide and steps

How to apply for online learner’s driving license: Complete guide and steps

A learning license allows a citizen to legally learn to drive with someone who owns a permanent driving license.
2 min read . 06:53 PM IST

Thinking of getting your Learner’s license to legally learn to drive? It is crucial to have a learner's license to protect yourself from accidents and avoid a fine of Rs. 5,000 (in Delhi). A learning license allows a citizen to legally learn to drive with someone who owns a permanent driving license. It is the first step in the application process to get a permanent driving license. These fines vary from state to state and depend on various traffic violations.

Today, with the advent of technology, it is also possible to apply for a learning license online. Further, it is possible to take the test from anywhere, and receive the license within a few hours.

Although it is noteworthy that to get a permanent driving license, one has to physically present at the transport office and qualify in a driving test. Only after qualifying the driving test, one can get the permanent driving license. Here is the complete guide to the online procedure of getting a learning driving license.

STEP 1. Go to the website of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. (https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do)

STEP 2. Choose your state from the drop down list.

STEP 3 Opt to Apply for a Learner’s License from the list.

STEP 4 Choose an applicant with the Aadhaar option to take the test from anywhere or home.

STEP 5 Check the box for the applicant with no driving license issued in India and click on the submit button.

STEP 6 Tick the box for the Submit via Aadhaar authentication option and click on the submit button.

STEP 7 After submitting the Aadhaar card details and mobile number, click on the Generate OTP button.

STEP 8 After entering the OTP, verify all the details. Then check the boxes for accepting the terms and conditions. Further, click on the Authentication button.

STEP 9 Choose a method of payment for the license fee.

STEP 10 It is mandatory to watch a 10 minute driving instruction video, in order to proceed for the test.

STEP 11 After the tutorial video ends, an OTP and password for the test would be sent to the registered phone number.

STEP 12 To start the test, complete the form and proceed. Fix the front camera on your device and turn it on.

STEP 13 Appear for the test and answer at least six questions rightly out of 10 questions to pass the test.

STEP 14 After clearing the test, the link to license will be sent to the registered phone number. In case if the test is not cleared then there will be a fee of Rs. 50 to appear for the test again.

