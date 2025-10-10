How to apply for OxygenOS 16 beta in India? Step-by-step guide, eligible devices, new features and more

OnePlus has opened the OxygenOS 16 beta in India, allowing users to get a glimpse at the new UI before it is officially launched on October 16. The company has also begun teasing some of the new features to expect from OxygenOS's latest version.

​OxygenOS 16 Beta eligible devices: ​The OxygenOS 16 beta is currently open only for a limited number of flagship devices. This includes the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Open.

​How to apply for OxygenOS 16 Beta in India: ​In order to apply for the OxygenOS 16 beta in India, go to Settings on your eligible OnePlus device.

​Now, head over to the System & update section at the bottom of the Settings page.

​Click on Software update. You will now see the current OxygenOS version you are on.

​Tap on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner and click on Beta program.

​You should now see a new option for Closed beta.

​Click on the Apply option, read the terms carefully, and agree to them.

​You will now be asked to fill out a questionnaire before getting access to the new UI.

​Top Things to know before updating to OxygenOS 16 Beta: ​OnePlus has currently opened the beta for OxygenOS 16 in India, and users can only apply from October 9 to October 13. As per the company, users must have at least 30% battery and 4GB of storage space left before beginning the update process.

​OnePlus says since it is a beta program, users may not see all of the planned features initially, which could roll out in subsequent updates.

​Moreover, some third-party applications may not work properly after the update due to compatibility issues. Users may also experience problems like app crashing, lagging, black screens, or excessive power consumption.

​The company also notes that since the operating system will perform a series of background optimizations, the process could lead to temporary side effects like device heating, lagging, and higher-than-usual power consumption.

​OxygenOS 16 features: ​OnePlus has created a dedicated microsite for the new update which states that OxygenOS 16 will come with ‘Flow Motion’ animations to make app opening and closing animations feel smoother. The company also says it is taking the ‘Parallel Processing’ feature beyond the home screen.

​OnePlus first introduced Parallel Processing with OxygenOS 15, calling it an ‘industry-first animation technology’ that enables simultaneous execution of various animation elements, leading to smoother and faster transitions between apps and a better multi-tasking experience.

​With OxygenOS 15, OnePlus added a new feature to improve connectivity with iPhones, and the company now seems to be taking it forward with its successor. OnePlus teased that OxygenOS 16 will provide better connectivity with MacBooks and Windows PCs. The settings page OnePlus showed looks a lot like the one seen on OnePlus tablets, where users get access to various cross-device connectivity features like data sharing, clipboard synchronization, and more.

OxygenOS 16 Eligible Devices: ​While OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed the OxygenOS 16 eligible devices list, the following devices are likely to get the update based on the promised update cycle by the company. Notably, the OxygenOS 16 update should be the last update for the Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite along with the OnePlus Nord 3, the former coming with 2 years of promised updates and the latter coming with 3 years of promised updates from OnePlus at launch.

​Flagship models: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 15

​Nord series: OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 5

​Nord CE series: OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 5