How to avail free Google AI Pro subscription for Reliance Jio users? Check step-by-step guide

Reliance Jio has announced that it will provide the Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months, worth over \text{ ₹} 3,500, to its subscribers. The announcement by Jio comes just days after OpenAI announced that its ChatGPT Go subscription will become free for a year to all users in India.

​In case you are wondering if you are eligible for the offer and what you need to do in order to avail it, here's our step-by-step guide.

​How to avail Google AI Pro subscription for free? ​The Reliance Jio - Google AI Pro subscription offer is currently only live for users who have the 5G unlimited plan of the company worth \text{ ₹} 349 or more. Thankfully, the offer is available for both prepaid and postpaid users. In order to enjoy the subscription, you will have to stay subscribed to one of the 5G unlimited plans by the company throughout the 18-month period.

​However, in the early phase, Jio is only giving the offer to users between the ages of 18 to 25. If you fit the above description, here's how you can avail the offer.

​Open the MyJio app on your phone

​Look out for the banner about the Google AI Pro subscription

​Click on "claim now" and fill the necessary details. You might be asked for your Gmail ID in order to avail the subscription.

​In case you are above the age of 25, you can still register your interest by going to the Google AI Pro banner. This should, theoretically, put you on the reminder list for whenever the subscription begins rolling out for all users.

​What does Google AI Pro subscription offer? ​Google AI Pro subscription offers users higher access to the company's best AI model so far, Gemini 2.5 Pro, with features like Deep Research and a 1-million-token context window. A larger context window allows the AI model to process and remember more information at once that leads to more coherent responses.

​Users also get higher access to image generation via the company's Nano Banana model, along with limited video generation via the Veo 3.1 Fast model.

​Google also provides 2 TB of storage with the AI Pro plan for Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail. Subscribers to the plan also get access to Gemini directly using the latest model in Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and others.