Bought a new phone recently? Having a data backup of your old phone can ensure swift and smooth transition to your new phone. You can back up content, data, and settings from your phone to your Google Account, which you can later restore to other Android phones. Google says that backups are uploaded to Google servers and they're encrypted with your Google Account password. You can set up your phone to automatically back up your files. To do so, follow these steps

- Go to your phone’s Settings app.

- Now, select Google and then tap on Backup. If this is your first time, turn on Backup by Google One and follow the on-screen instructions.

- Tap Back up now. Your Google One backup can take up to 24 hours. When your data is saved, “On" will be below the data types you selected.

To manually back up data and settings:

- Open your phone's Settings app.

- Tap Google And then Backup.

- If these steps don't match your phone's settings, try searching your settings app for backup.

- Tap Back up now.

How to restore Google backup data on new phone

When you add your Google Account to a phone that's been set up, what you'd previously backed up for that Google Account gets put onto the phone. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to restore a backed-up account to the new phone.

Your photos and videos are already available in Google Photos. But you can restore the rest of the data you backed up while you set up your new phone for the first time or after a factory reset. The process can take up to 24 hours.

Readers must note here that one can't restore a backup from a higher Android version onto a phone running a lower Android version.