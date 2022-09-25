How to back up and restore data on your Android device

Bought a new phone recently? Having a data backup of your old phone can ensure swift and smooth transition to your new phone. You can back up content, data, and settings from your phone to your Google Account, which you can later restore to other Android phones. Google says that backups are uploaded to Google servers and they're encrypted with your Google Account password. You can set up your phone to automatically back up your files. To do so, follow these steps

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}