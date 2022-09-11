Having a backup of your Google account is important. It keeps your photos, apps and other data safe. Your Android smartphone is most likely your central device having all your important data. While most phones will automatically backup your data, you can check it manually on your device.

To do so, go to your phone’s Settings app. Head to Google and then tap on Backup. If the Backup to Google toggle is not on by default, turn it off. This will enable your phone’s data backup on the Google account linked to your device.

How to backup your Gmail account

- Visit myaccount.google.com

- Go to Privacy and personalization

- Click on Manage your data and privacy settings

- Scroll down to Download/Delete your data

- Here, click on Download your data

- You will be redirected to Google Takeout page

- Here, you can (de)select the Google service for which you wish to download your data. For example, if you want to download Gmail data only, first deselect all and then choose Gmail

- Now, click on Next Step

- After this, click on the small arrow below to choose Delivery method

- You can also choose to export your data by selecting the type of compression to use (.zip or .tgz) and the maximum file size. To do so, click on Create Export.

In a news recently, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has hinted at possible layoffs in the company as he wants to make the company 20 percent more efficient after years of rapid hiring. While speaking at Code Conference in Los Angeles, Pichai spoke about how he’s thinking of making the company run more efficiently ahead of economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in ad spending, of which Google has been the largest beneficiary to date, CNBC has reported. “The more we try to understand the macroeconomic, we feel very uncertain about it," he said, adding that, “The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend and so on."