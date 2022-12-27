Ride-hailing app Uber partnered with WhatsApp earlier this year to allow users to book Uber rides via WhatsApp. The service at the moment is live in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow region. A first-of-its-kind integration, WhatsApp users in these regions can book a Uber ride by simply messaging on a mobile number.

In addition, WhatsApp users will be able to manage their rides and receive the trip receipt. Users can book a ride using both English and Hindi languages. If you live in Delhi NCR and Lucknow region and are willing to book your ride via WhatsApp, then here’s a mini guide. Take a look

Step 1- To book a Uber ride via WhatsApp, you must save the official number of Uber +91 7292000002 in your phone contacts.

Step 2- Once saved, go to WhatsApp and start a new chat with the Uber chatbot. Alternatively, you can start a chat via http://wa.me/917292000002

Step 3- Send Hi in the chat

Step 4- Now, send the complete address of your pick up and destination points. You can also share your live location for the pickup

Step 5- You will receive the expected fare and other ride details from Uber

Step 6- Next, you need to confirm the fare and ride

Now, Uber will send you a notification on WhatsApp after a nearby driver accepts the ride request.

