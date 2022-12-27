How to book a Uber ride via WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- WhatsApp users will be able to manage their rides and receive the trip receipt. Users can book a ride using both English and Hindi languages.
Ride-hailing app Uber partnered with WhatsApp earlier this year to allow users to book Uber rides via WhatsApp. The service at the moment is live in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow region. A first-of-its-kind integration, WhatsApp users in these regions can book a Uber ride by simply messaging on a mobile number.