How to book a Uber ride via WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned platform is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if any user finds a suspicious status update which violates the Terms of Service, users will have the option to report it to the team. The feature is currently under development and could soon be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta.