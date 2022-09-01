How to change WhatsApp language: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp currently supports a total of 11 local Indian languages. These are Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and English.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Meta-owned WhatsApp’s language by default is English. However, the instant messaging app allows users to change the app’s language to their native language. At present, WhatsApp is available in more than 40 global languages on iPhone and up to 60 on Android. At present, WhatsApp follows the language of your phone. For example, if you change the language of your phone to Tamil, WhatsApp too will be in Tamil.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meta-owned WhatsApp’s language by default is English. However, the instant messaging app allows users to change the app’s language to their native language. At present, WhatsApp is available in more than 40 global languages on iPhone and up to 60 on Android. At present, WhatsApp follows the language of your phone. For example, if you change the language of your phone to Tamil, WhatsApp too will be in Tamil.
Want to change the default language on WhatsApp? Here’s a detailed guide on how to change.
Want to change the default language on WhatsApp? Here’s a detailed guide on how to change.
Before proceeding, readers must note that WhatsApp currently supports a total of 11 local Indian languages. These are Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. Also, these 11 languages are available on WhatsApp Android app. iOS users can only change WhatsApp language to Hindi only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before proceeding, readers must note that WhatsApp currently supports a total of 11 local Indian languages. These are Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. Also, these 11 languages are available on WhatsApp Android app. iOS users can only change WhatsApp language to Hindi only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to change language on WhatsApp
How to change language on WhatsApp
On Android:
On Android:
- Go to Settings app > System on your phone. If you don’t see System settings, you may have to search for Additional settings in the app
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Go to Settings app > System on your phone. If you don’t see System settings, you may have to search for Additional settings in the app
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Now, search for Languages and input and then tap on Languages
- Now, search for Languages and input and then tap on Languages
- Tap on Add a language + to add language of your choice
- Tap on General and then tap on Language & Region
- Tap on General and then tap on Language & Region
- Now, tap on iPhone Language.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
- Now, tap on iPhone Language.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
- Select a language, then tap Change
- Select a language, then tap Change
As per a latest report, Android users will soon be able to change language within the WhatsApp app. WaBetaInfo reported that WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the app language within WhatsApp settings. “WhatsApp is releasing the ability to change the app language from WhatsApp Settings and the welcome screen is available to some beta testers and, as always, more activations are planned over the coming weeks", the report says. Additionally, users will be able to change the app language every time you reinstall WhatsApp since there is a redesigned welcome screen, it adds.
As per a latest report, Android users will soon be able to change language within the WhatsApp app. WaBetaInfo reported that WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the app language within WhatsApp settings. “WhatsApp is releasing the ability to change the app language from WhatsApp Settings and the welcome screen is available to some beta testers and, as always, more activations are planned over the coming weeks", the report says. Additionally, users will be able to change the app language every time you reinstall WhatsApp since there is a redesigned welcome screen, it adds.