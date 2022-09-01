How to change WhatsApp language: A step-by-step guide

As per a latest report, Android users will soon be able to change language within the WhatsApp app. WaBetaInfo reported that WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the app language within WhatsApp settings. “WhatsApp is releasing the ability to change the app language from WhatsApp Settings and the welcome screen is available to some beta testers and, as always, more activations are planned over the coming weeks", the report says. Additionally, users will be able to change the app language every time you reinstall WhatsApp since there is a redesigned welcome screen, it adds.