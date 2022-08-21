The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning against multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome. The vulnerability, the advisory says, can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems. CERT-In is requesting Chrome browsers using versions prior to Google Chrome 104.0.5112.101 to update as soon as possible.

Wondering how to check which Google Chrome version is running on your laptop and how to update it? Here we bring you a step-by-step guide.

How to check Google Chrome version running on laptop

- Open Google Chrome on your computer

- Click on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of your screen

- Hover on ‘Help’ from the menu list

- Here, you will see ‘About Google Chrome’. Click on it

- This will open a new webpage with details of the Chrome version running on your device

How to update Google Chrome on your computer

- Follow the above instructions

- If your Google chrome version is not up to date, you will see a ‘Update Google Chrome’ option. Important: If you can't find this button, you're on the latest version.

- Click on Relaunch

In its advisory, CERT-In says that multiple vulnerabilities have been detected in Google Chrome browser “which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and security restriction bypass on the targeted system." “These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-in Flow, Chrome OS Shell; Heap buffer overflow in downloads, insufficient validation of untrusted input in intents, insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies and inappropriate implementation in extensions API," it further adds.