How to check and update Google Chrome version on your laptop. Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 04:05 PM IST
- CERT-In is requesting Chrome browsers using versions prior to Google Chrome 104.0.5112.101 to update as soon as possible.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning against multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome. The vulnerability, the advisory says, can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems. CERT-In is requesting Chrome browsers using versions prior to Google Chrome 104.0.5112.101 to update as soon as possible.