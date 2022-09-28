Mumbai-based startup Railofy has developed a chatbot that allows Indian Railways passengers to check PNR status and real-train journey details on WhatsApp. The feature comes handy as it eliminates the need to download multiple apps to check train status and more. To check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp , one needs to enter the 10-digit PNR number in the chatbot. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check PNR status and live train tracking on WhatsApp

Step 1: Save Railofy’s train enquiry number (+91-9881193322) in your smartphone’s contact list.

Step 2: Now, open WhatsApp and go into the chat window of the Railofy’s chatbot number you had saved earlier.

Step 3: Keep your train’s 10-digit PNR number handy. Type 10 digit PNR number in the chat window and tap on send.

Step 4: Railofy chatbot will send details like PNR status, train status and alerts

Step 5: The chatbot will now automatically keep on sending you the real-time status of the train on WhatsApp.

Readers must note here that you can also check train status by dialling 139 from your phone. However, the process is not only cumbersome, but is also not free from human error.

Meanwhile, IRCTC now allows you to order food online via Zoop. Here’s how to order food online when on a train journey

- Save Zoop’s WhatsApp chatbot number +91 7042062070 on your smartphone

- Open the Zoop chatbot window in WhatsApp.

- Enter the 10-digit PNR number in the chat and select the upcoming station you want to order to get delivered at.

- Zoop chatbot will give you a set of options from the restaurants to choose from. Order food from your preferred restaurant and complete the transaction online.

- The chatbot also allows you to track your food from the chatbot itself.