How to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp

Mumbai-based startup Railofy has developed a chatbot that allows Indian Railways passengers to check PNR status and real-train journey details on WhatsApp. The feature comes handy as it eliminates the need to download multiple apps to check train status and more. To check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp, one needs to enter the 10-digit PNR number in the chatbot. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check PNR status and live train tracking on WhatsApp

