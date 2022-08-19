How to check that your phone supports the 5G network? Details on steps

Recently, the central government has allocated the airwaves on August 18, 2022. Here is a mini-guide to check whether your phone supports the 5G network or not.
The Centre has asked telecom service providers to firm up their 5G launch plans, given that now they have the required airwaves. Therefore, it is necessary for smartphone users to invest in 5G phones if they want to buy new smartphones, rather than purchasing phones that do not support 5G network.
Recently, the central government has allocated the airwaves on August 18, 2022, a day after the telcos, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), as well as Adani Data Networks, transferred the upfront payments and first-year instalments of over ₹17,855 crore to the telecom department.
Here are the steps to check whether your Android smartphone supports 5G or not:
STEP 1 Head to the Settings on your Android phone.
STEP 2 Click on the “Wi-Fi and Network" option.
STEP 3 Proceed to click on the “SIM and Network" option.
STEP 4 A list of all the technologies under the “Preferred network type" option would appear on the screen.
STEP 5 In case if an Android phone supports 5G, it would be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.
The fast-paced clearance by the Centre won praise from Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises. “No Fuss, No Follow Up, No running around the corridors and No tall claims. This is the ease of doing business at work in its full glory," he said in a statement. “In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with the department of telecommunications, this is a first! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a change! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation."
“Spectrum assignment letter has been issued. Requesting telecom service providers to prepare for 5G launch," said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Moreover, PM Modi in his Independence Day speech spoke about the 5G network in India. The 5G mobile services will start in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on Monday, adding that 'Made-in-India' technology will meet challenges of new India. He said that for the first time, India's techade and digital technology will bring reforms in every area.
