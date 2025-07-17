How to claim your FREE ₹17,000 Perplexity Pro access — Simple steps for Airtel users

Airtel on Thursday announced a milestone partnership with Aravind Srinivas-led artificial intelligence chatbot Perplexity AI, offering all of its 360 million customers Perplexity Pro worth ₹17,000 for free.

All Airtel users, including Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH customers, will be able to use Perplexity Pro for free for 12 months, the telco said in a press release.

What is Perplexity Pro? Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language.

Perplexity's pro version comes with enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users, which includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life, according to a press release on Thursday.

How to use Perplexity Pro on Airtel for free? Airtel users need to download the Airtel Thanks app to avail Perplexity Pro for free, Here is a step-by-step process —

Go to Airtel Thanks App and log in

Under Rewards section, browse to Perplexity Pro and click on ‘Claim Now’

Click on the Proceed option

Enter your registered email ID and get OTP

Enter the OTP to claim code to access Perplexity Pro for free

Open the Perplexity app with the email ID you used in the previous step

Login using the OTP and enter the code for Perplexity Pro

Now you can use Perplexity Pro for free for 12 months

