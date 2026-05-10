You can now control Google Chrome with OpenAI's Codex: Here's how to set it up

After building a rival AI browser to take on Google Chrome, OpenAI has now added the ability for users to control the popular browser using its Codex AI coding assistant. This is possible with the new Codex assistant extension, which OpenAI has launched for Chrome, that allows users to directly control the browser and interact with websites using a user's logged-in account.
The new feature essentially gives Codex access to Chrome for browser-based tasks like reading emails, updating Salesforce records, interacting with LinkedIn, or accessing internal company tools.
After the connection is done, Codex will automatically begin suggesting use of Chrome whenever a task requires access to a logged-in website. Users can also manually invoke the feature through prompts like: “@Chrome open Salesforce and update the account from these call notes.”
Another neat feature that OpenAI has added is that Codex tasks are grouped into Chrome tab groups. This means that all your tasks related to the AI assistant will be organised.
OpenAI has also detailed the permissions its new Codex extension requires in order to operate Chrome. Here are all the permissions required by Codex:
“These Chrome permissions make the extension capable of operating browser workflows. Codex still uses its own confirmations, settings, allowlists, and blocklists before using websites or browser history during a task,” OpenAI said in its blog post.
OpenAI says it does not store a separate record of your Chrome activity from the extension. However, information can still become part of Codex’s context if the AI reads page text, captures screenshots, or generates summaries during a task.
The company says all standard ChatGPT and Codex data controls apply to the new extension data as well.
“Avoid sending secrets or highly sensitive data through browser tasks unless they’re required and you are present to review each prompt,” OpenAI warns in its blog post.
By default, Codex also asks users for permission before accessing a new website. Users can either allow access for the current chat, permanently allow the host (adding it to an allowlist), or decline the request entirely.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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