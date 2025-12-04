How to create 3D caricatures of yourself using Gemini Nano Banana Pro? Check our step-by-step guide

Google has shared yet another viral trend that users are creating with its Nano Banana Pro model. The new trend involves creating a 3D caricature of a person using Nano Banana Pro and has already been tried by a number of users on social media.

The tech giant has shared detailed prompts on how users can create a 3D caricature of themselves using Nano Banana Pro. You can check the prompt below.

Prompt: A highly stylised 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold colour background to emphasise the character’s charm and presence.

How to create a 3D caricature of yourself using Nano Banana Pro Open the Gemini app or website

Make sure you are logged in to your Google account, preferably one with the Google AI Pro subscription

Tap on the ‘tools’ icon below the search bar and select ‘create images’

Upload your image to Gemini and paste the prompt given below.

Pro tip: You can ask Gemini to correct the image if you are not satisfied with the result. In case you are not too confident about the prompt, ask ChatGPT or any other AI model to help you refine it.

You can also remove the Gemini watermark before posting on social media by going to Qwen and asking its image editor to remove the icon at the bottom right.

Why is Nano Banana Pro special? The new model from Google has been out for only a few weeks but it has already been crowned as the top image editing model, ahead of Chinese rivals like Qwen, Seedream and others. The model is also linked to Google Search and is much better at text rendering than its predecessor. This, along with the power of Gemini 3, means that users can generate complete infographics using simple text prompts like creating an infographic on how to make tea or coffee.