How to create 90's retro-style Diwali AI portraits with Gemini Nano Banana: 50 Viral prompts to try

Diwali 2025: The festival of Diwali is around the corner, which will be celebrated on October 20. With festive preparations already in full swing, netizens have found a new way to celebrate festivals and have fun with AI tools. Many are using the Google Gemini Nano Banana tool to turn their selfies into vintage retro-style golden portraits wearing ethnic sarees and kurta pyjama for Diwali. In case you are looking for such viral AI prompts, we have got you covered.

50 Viral AI prompts for girls to turn their selfies into cinematic Diwali portraits: An X user by the name of Shreya Yadav has shared a list of 50 popular prompts for girls on Sunday to turn their photos into cinematic Diwali portraits in beautiful sarees. Check them out:

Yadav wrote, “All 50 Prompts ⤵️

1. A retro Diwali frame: woman in deep red and cream lehenga with golden embroidery, dupatta flowing, diya in one hand, sparkler in the other, standing in glowing courtyard with rangoli, lanterns, and smoky fireworks.

2. Vintage Bollywood festive portrait — graceful woman in red and gold saree, dupatta elegantly draped, smiling softly with diya and sparkler in hand, surrounded by glowing diyas and fireworks.

3. Cinematic Diwali shot — woman styled in lehenga of cream and red with golden zari embroidery, jewelry shining, holding diya and sparkler in decorated courtyard alive with rangoli and lanterns.

4. Golden-toned dreamy portrait: woman in regal saree (red & cream shades with golden details), diya glowing in her hand, sparkler shimmering, festive courtyard shining with Diwali lights.

5. Nostalgic Bollywood Diwali look — elegant woman in lehenga with red base and golden embroidery, dupatta flowing, holding diya and sparkler under smoky festive fireworks.

6. Retro cinematic festive still: woman in royal red and cream saree with embroidery, jewelry glowing, diya and sparkler in hands, standing in courtyard filled with rangoli.

7. A vintage Bollywood vibe — graceful woman in lehenga (red & cream), dupatta draped, kada visible, holding diya and sparkler while surrounded by Diwali lanterns and fireworks.

8. Bright dreamy portrait: woman dressed in traditional red saree with cream borders, golden jewelry shining, diya and sparkler glowing in her hands, standing in courtyard of festive lights.

9. Classic retro Diwali frame — elegant woman in lehenga with red-cream tones and golden embroidery, dupatta across shoulders, smiling softly with diya and sparkler in glowing courtyard.

10. Regal Bollywood-inspired shot: woman in heavy embroidered red lehenga with golden dupatta, jewelry shimmering, diya in one hand, sparkler in another, standing in decorated festive courtyard.

11. A 90’s Diwali cinematic look — woman in saree of royal red with cream embroidery, diya glowing in hand, sparkler sparkling in the other, surrounded by rangoli and lanterns.

12. Golden dreamy festive portrait — woman in lehenga choli (cream & red shades, golden embroidery), dupatta flowing, diya and sparkler in hand under smoky fireworks.

13. Nostalgic retro aesthetic: elegant woman in saree with red and cream embroidery, kada and bangles shining, diya and sparkler glowing in festive courtyard of Diwali lights.

14. Cinematic Bollywood Diwali vibe — woman styled in red lehenga with golden details, dupatta gracefully draped, diya and sparkler in hands, standing in courtyard alive with fireworks.

15. Bright golden festival portrait — regal woman in red and cream saree, jewelry shimmering, diya glowing in one hand, sparkler in the other, surrounded by diyas and rangoli.

16. Vintage-style Diwali frame — woman dressed in lehenga with cream-red tones, dupatta across shoulders, diya and sparkler glowing, fireworks sparkling above festive courtyard.

17. A regal nostalgic portrait — elegant woman in saree of red and cream, golden zari embroidery shining, diya in hand, sparkler glowing, festive lanterns all around.

18. Dreamy retro Bollywood shot — woman in lehenga (royal red & cream), jewelry glowing, dupatta flowing in breeze, diya and sparkler in hands, standing in decorated Diwali courtyard.

19. Golden cinematic Diwali vibe — woman in red saree with cream borders, bangles shining, diya glowing, sparkler sparkling, surrounded by rangoli and fireworks.

20. A classic retro portrait: graceful woman in lehenga choli with red-cream tones, dupatta styled, diya and sparkler in hand, courtyard alive with lanterns and diyas.

Here are viral prompts to turn your selfies into vintage Bollywood-style portraits in a saree for Diwali 2025.

21. Bright nostalgic frame — woman styled in regal saree, golden embroidery glowing, jewelry shimmering, diya in hand, sparkler glowing in festive courtyard with fireworks.

22. Vintage Diwali cinematic look — woman in lehenga with cream base and red embroidery, dupatta over shoulders, kada shining, diya and sparkler glowing in decorated courtyard.

23. A Bollywood-inspired festive shot — elegant woman in heavy saree (red and cream with golden details), diya in hand, sparkler glowing, festive rangoli and lanterns behind her.

24. Retro dreamy portrait — graceful woman in lehenga, dupatta flowing, bangles shimmering, holding diya and sparkler under smoky Diwali fireworks.

25. Golden nostalgic cinematic vibe: woman in red-cream saree with embroidery, smiling softly while holding diya and sparkler in festive courtyard glowing with diyas and rangoli.

26. Regal retro festival portrait — elegant woman in lehenga (royal red with cream accents), dupatta across shoulders, diya and sparkler glowing, standing in decorated Diwali courtyard.

27. A 90’s Bollywood-style Diwali frame — woman in saree (red & cream shades, golden embroidery), jewelry glowing, holding diya and sparkler as fireworks sparkle above.

28. Dreamy festive aesthetic — woman styled in lehenga with cream-red tones, bangles shimmering, diya glowing, sparkler sparkling, surrounded by festive lanterns and diyas.

29. Nostalgic cinematic portrait — regal woman in red saree with cream dupatta, golden embroidery, diya and sparkler glowing, festive courtyard alive with fireworks.

30. Bright vintage Bollywood vibe — elegant woman in lehenga, red base with cream embroidery, jewelry shimmering, diya in one hand, sparkler in another, standing in decorated courtyard.

31. Golden-toned dreamy frame — regal woman in saree (red & cream with zari work), kada on wrist, dupatta styled, diya and sparkler glowing under smoky fireworks.

32. Retro cinematic aesthetic: woman dressed in lehenga choli (red and cream tones with golden embroidery), standing in festive courtyard alive with lanterns, rangoli, and fireworks.

33. A nostalgic Bollywood festival portrait — elegant woman in saree, golden embroidery glowing, jewelry shining, diya and sparkler glowing in hands, surrounded by festive lights.

34. Vintage retro Diwali look — woman in lehenga (cream-red shades), dupatta flowing, diya and sparkler glowing in decorated courtyard full of diyas and fireworks.

35. Regal cinematic shot — graceful woman in saree of red and cream, bangles shimmering, kada visible, diya and sparkler glowing in festive Diwali courtyard.

36. Dreamy golden portrait — elegant woman styled in lehenga choli (royal red with golden embroidery, cream dupatta), diya in hand, sparkler glowing, surrounded by lanterns and fireworks.

37. Retro Diwali cinematic vibe — woman in saree with cream base, red borders, golden jewelry glowing, holding diya and sparkler in decorated courtyard with rangoli and diyas.

38. Bright Bollywood-style portrait — regal woman in lehenga, embroidery shimmering, dupatta draped, diya glowing, sparkler sparkling in hands, fireworks glowing above.

39. Nostalgic cinematic frame — woman styled in red saree with golden borders, kada shining, diya and sparkler glowing in festive courtyard decorated with rangoli and lanterns.

40. A golden retro festival shot — woman in lehenga choli (cream-red tones, golden embroidery), dupatta styled, diya glowing, sparkler sparkling, surrounded by Diwali Fireworks.

41. Classic Bollywood Diwali portrait — elegant woman in red and cream saree with golden embroidery, jewelry shimmering, diya and sparkler glowing in decorated courtyard.

42. Regal retro aesthetic — graceful woman in lehenga with red-cream tones, dupatta across shoulders, diya glowing in hand, sparkler sparkling under smoky Diwali sky.

43. Vintage nostalgic portrait: woman styled in saree (red & cream with zari work), kada visible, jewelry shimmering, diya and sparkler glowing, festive courtyard alive with fireworks.

44. Golden cinematic retro vibe — woman dressed in lehenga choli with cream-red tones, jewelry glowing, dupatta styled, diya and sparkler in hand, standing in festive courtyard.

45. Dreamy 90’s Diwali portrait — regal woman in saree of royal red with cream embroidery, smiling softly with diya and sparkler, surrounded by glowing diyas and fireworks.

46. Bright Bollywood-style frame — woman in lehenga with golden embroidery, dupatta flowing, diya and sparkler glowing, standing in courtyard decorated with rangoli and lanterns.

47. Nostalgic festive aesthetic — elegant woman in saree, red-cream shades with zari work, kada and bangles glowing, diya in one hand, sparkler in another, fireworks above.

48. Retro cinematic golden portrait — regal woman in lehenga choli (cream base, red embroidery), jewelry glowing, dupatta across shoulders, diya and sparkler shining.

49. Classic Diwali retro look — woman in saree (red with golden embroidery, cream borders), smiling softly, diya glowing, sparkler shimmering in hands, surrounded by lanterns.

50. Vintage Bollywood-inspired festival frame — graceful woman in lehenga, royal red and cream tones with zari embroidery, dupatta flowing, diya and sparkler glowing in decorated Diwali courtyard.”

You can copy and paste the above-mentioned prompts directly or create your own customised prompts to turn your selfies into viral aesthetic portraits for Diwali.

Step-by-step guide: How to create your own Diwali vintage portrait prompts (Gemini) Step 1: Pick Your AI Tool You can use:

Google Gemini Nano / Gemini Advanced (if you have access via Pixel or web). Any AI image generator that accepts text-to-image or image-to-image prompts (like Gemini, Midjourney, Ideogram, Bing Image Creator, etc.) Make sure your tool allows you to upload a selfie and add a prompt description. Step 2: Choose Your Portrait Style Decide the theme or era you want:

Vintage 1970s Bollywood look

Golden-hued traditional studio portrait

Retro Indian postcard or painted-photo look

Old film camera aesthetic with soft glow Tip: Visualise how Diwali portraits from your grandparents’ albums looked — classic, grainy, elegant.

Step 3: Prepare Your Selfie Use a clear, front-facing selfie (neutral background works best).

Good lighting = better facial detail recognition.

Avoid heavy filters — let AI handle the stylisation. Step 4: Structure Your Prompt Here is a simple prompt formula you can reuse 👇

“Create a vintage-style Diwali portrait of [man/woman/person] wearing a traditional [saree/kurta-pyjama] with festive golden lighting. Add retro textures, film grain, and warm tones inspired by 1970s Indian studio photography. Background should include subtle Diwali lights or lanterns.”

Guide on how to create viral couple AI portraits for Diwali 2025.

Step 5: Customise for Gender / Outfit / Vibe For women (saree look):

“A vintage Diwali portrait of a woman wearing a silk saree with golden border, traditional jewellery, bindi, and soft glowing Diwali diyas in the background. Styled like a 1980s retro studio photo with warm tones and slightly faded colours.”

For men (kurta-pyjama look):

“A classic 1970s-style Diwali portrait of a man in an embroidered cream kurta-pyjama with maroon dupatta, surrounded by Diwali lamps, retro lighting, and golden film texture.”

Optional mood additions:

“Shot on 35mm film”

“Cinematic warm glow”

“Old photo studio backdrop”

“Soft vignette edges” Step 6: Add Fine-Tuning Phrases To make your portraits stand out, include these styling keywords:

“Vintage golden hue”

“Retro photo grain”

“Film look aesthetic”

“Elegant Diwali celebration atmosphere”

“Dreamy and timeless feel” Example:

“Retro vintage Diwali portrait, soft glow, golden film tone, classic Indian attire, captured like an old studio photograph.”

Step 7: Generate & Refine Run the prompt with your selfie.

If the result is too modern or bright: Add “slightly faded colours” or “aged film texture.”

If it is too dull: Add “radiant Diwali lighting” or “glowing festive ambience.” Step 8: Make It Share-Ready Use photo editing tools to: